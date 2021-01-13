William “Billy” Hobbs, 66, of Cape Carteret, passed away Friday, Jan. 8, 2021, at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City.
There will be no service.
Billy was born Oct. 28, 1954, in Cumberland County.
Billy was employed at S&W Ready Mix Concrete for 35 years as a truck driver. He was an avid deer hunter and enjoyed the outdoors. He was well known for his friendliness and helping others.
He is survived by his wife, Cherry Hobbs of the home; sister, Belinda Sessoms and husband Aaron of Magazine, Ark.; Cherry's sister, Kay Swain and husband Gary of Cedar Point; Cherry's brother, Scott Workman of Cape Carteret; Billy's fur babies, Tucker and Mango; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Arrangements are by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home of Morehead City. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net.
(Paid obituary)
