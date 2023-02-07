Reba Carol Masters Scoppe, 83, of Newport, North Carolina, passed away on Friday, February 3, 2023, at Brook Stone Living Center.
Her funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Wednesday, February 8th at St. Egbert Catholic Church in Morehead City, officiated by Rev. Ryszard Kolodziej. Interment will follow at Cedar Grove Cemetery in Newport. The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service. The service can be viewed through her obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website for those unable to attend. The service will remain on the Funeral Home website for 90 days.
Reba was born on May 29, 1939, in Carteret County, North Carolina, to the late Charles and Irene Masters. Devout in her religious beliefs, Reba had a deep commitment to the Lord and was a longtime member of St. Egbert Catholic Church. She served as a Eucharistic Minister, assisting in the Holy Communion and was a faithful Lay Franciscan who believed in promoting the Gospel. Reba always had a song in her heart and joyfully sang in the Church Choir for over 40 years.
Reba’s outgoing personality and organizational skills were a great fit for her role with the Town of Newport, where she worked for numerous years as the Assistant Town Clerk assisting the Building Inspectors and the Planning Board. She believed in supporting her community and was actively involved in numerous organizations including the Newport Historical Society, where she shared with others the area’s rich and diverse history; the Friends of the Library in Newport, where she was dedicated to raising funds to support the mission of the Library and literacy; and she was always happy to serve on the Newport Pig Cookin’ Committee. Reba also volunteered with the Craven County School System for 15 years, imparting her love of learning with young minds.
Reba was known to be a master at playing Scrabble with her family. She rarely lost a game and her son, Richard, can attest that he never won. Known as “Gigi” or “Granny” to her family, she will be forever cherished as a loving mother and proud grandmother and great-grandmother.
She is survived by her daughters, Shannon Scoppe Potter and husband John of New Bern and Lisa Scoppe Lewis and husband Willie of Cove City; son, Richard Joseph Scoppe Jr. of Cayce, SC; grandchildren, Thomas E. Doyle, Charles J. Doyle, Morgan Grace Potter, Christopher Potter, Matthew Potter, Willie Lewis IV, Jonathon Lewis; and great grandchildren, Willow M. Henderson, Malorie S. Lewis, Violet Lewis, C.J. Doyle Jr., Samuel Doyle, Richard J. Doyle, McKenzie Meadows, Charlie Potter, Emma Potter, Easton Potter, Bryson Potter, Lakelynn Potter, Willie Lewis V, Sarah Lewis and Brantley Lewis.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her granddaughter, Mary D. Henderson.
As an expression of sympathy, flowers are welcome or memorial contributions may be made to the Newport Heritage Museum, P.O. Box 593, Newport, NC 28570.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.