Robert “Bobby” Pope, 82, of Peletier, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, at home.
The family will celebrate his life privately.
Bobby had a long career as an insurance adjuster. Upon his retirement, he spent his time doing the things he enjoyed most, fishing, boating and woodworking. Above all else, he loved his family, especially his grandbabies.
Bobby is survived by his wife of 61 years, Dolores Pope of the home; daughters, Debbie Pope Maier of Peletier and Glenda Pope King and her husband Jeff of Holly Ridge; grandchildren, Cassie Bushey and her husband Kyle of Eglin Airforce Base, Chandler Robert Pope and his wife Kelsey of Newport and Connor Maier and his fiancée Summer Davis of Santa Rosa Beach, Fla.; and five great-grandchildren, Kinsley, Carson, Novalee, Samuel and Layla.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Haywood and Eva Pope; brother, Curtis Pope; and sister, Marilyn Faircloth.
Arrangements are by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home and Crematory of Morehead City. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net.
(Paid obituary)
