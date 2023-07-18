Linda Gail LeNeave, 78, of Morehead City, North Carolina, passed away on Monday, July 17, 2023, at her home.
A celebration of her life will be held at a later date.
Linda was born on December 14, 1944, in Selma, North Carolina, to the late Hallie Moscow LeNeave and Nancy Mae LeNeave.
Linda had a passion for art, drawing, and painting, which reflected her creative and expressive personality. Her artistic pursuits provided relaxation and self-expression and brought her great joy.
Linda was an incredible woman who fulfilled multiple roles in her life, bringing love and joy to her family. She was a devoted wife and a nurturing mother. Being a grandmother brought Linda immense happiness and fulfillment, cherishing the opportunity to watch her children's children grow and thrive. To add to her legacy, Linda also became a great-grandmother.
Those remaining to cherish her memory are her daughter, Sarah Guthrie and husband Robert, of Gloucester, NC; sister, Frances Metzger and husband Bob, of Wilmington, NC; brother, Hallie Moscow LeNeave Jr., of Dunn, NC; grandchildren, Joe Guthrie (Meredith) and Justin Guthrie; and great-granddaughter, Grace Guthrie.
In addition to her parents, Linda was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Piggott.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
