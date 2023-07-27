Terry Dallas Collins, 75, of Peletier, passed away on Monday, July 24, 2023, at Carteret Health Care of Morehead City.
The family will be celebrating Mr. Collin’s life privately.
Terry graduated from Swansboro High School in May of 1966, where he lettered in football. He served his country in the Army National Guard for seven years in NC. He received basic training at Point Fort Ord, CA, where he was awarded Marksman (rifle).
Terry worked on Camp Lejeune for 30 years as Inspector for Motor Transport Division, where he received many awards: Certificate of Commendation, 30-year Federal Length of Service Award, Certificate of Appreciation for service faithfully performed, two Incentive awards, and Citation for Meritorious Service. Before his work at Camp Lejeune, he worked at Marine Chevrolet as a mechanic for several years.
Terry had a passion for racing that he shared with his son, Brook. It started with go-karts and progressed to drag strip racing, with Brook at the wheel and Terry as his crew chief. Together they made a team, and many good times, friends, and memories were made at the racetracks.
He is survived by his mother, Sybil M. Collins, of Peletier; sister, Connie R. Collins, of Peletier; brother, Dennis R. Collins (Pam Grainger), of Peletier; niece, Cassidy R. Collins, of Fayetteville; nephew, Tyler D. Sowers (Mary Beth) of Cary.
Terry was preceded in death by his father, Dallas A. Collins; and son, Brook A. Collins.
As an important member of the Collins Family, he will be greatly missed by family, friends, and the community.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Cancer Society.
Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net.
