Kathy Taylor, 58, of Washington, formerly of Carteret County, passed away suddenly Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, at her home due to a heart condition.
A celebration of her life will be held next spring in Walla Walla, Wash. Everyone will be notified via email/phone/Facebook, and the family appreciates all the support and kind thoughts from all who loved her.
Kathy worked with Emerald Isle Insurance for many years. Her coworkers and clients loved her very much. After Kathy Moved back to Washington State, she continued to work remotely for Emerald Isle Insurance in her spare time.
Kathy was born in Wilmington and lived in Carteret County for several years. Kathy lived in eastern Washington State the majority of her life. She graduated from University High School in Spokane, Wash., and earned her business degree from Eastern Washington University.
She was an accomplished seamstress. She created beautiful quilts and handmade gifts on her own and in collaboration with her friends. She was always a singer. She performed in numerous bands in Spokane, performed at Deutschesfest in Odessa, Wash., when she lived there and continued to sing at numerous special events throughout the years by request. She was a wife. She was married for eight years and lived Odessa in the 1990s. She still counted her ex-husband as a close friend throughout the years since. She was an author. In 2011, she met her goal of writing a book about the rewarding journey of adopting her beloved dog Rocky. "Rocky's Road Home: The True Story of a Shelter Dog's Journey to His Forever Home" was published in that year and detailed her love for the experience. More than any possessions, her two dogs, Rocky and Sadie, were her most cherished, loved and faithful companions to Kathy, and they are together doing great in a new home with a trusted close friend.
She was an incredibly hardworking professional. Her first job was with a bank in Spokane, then she took on a career in insurance when she moved to Odessa (at one point owning her own agency). After moving back to Washington State, she found a wonderful, supportive family at MZI Insurance in Walla Walla. She was deeply committed to her customers.
Kathy was always positive, encouraging and without complaint. She touched many lives with her kindness, compassion and laughter. God has brought his angel Kathy home and the family holds her in our hearts.
She is survived by her father, Sam Tyler; mother, Maureen Edgar; brothers, Tom and Paul Taylor’ and nephew, Ethan Taylor.
In lieu of flowers, please feel free to make a donation in her name to the Blue Mountain Humane Society in Walla Walla; it is an organization Kathy believed in and supported.
The family handled the arrangements.
(Paid obituary)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.