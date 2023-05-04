Doris Marie Tootle Fulford was born October 2, 1941, in Morehead City, North Carolina. She entered eternal rest on Friday, April 28, 2023, at the Johnston-Willis Hospital in Richmond, VA.
A funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, May 6, 2023, at St. Stephen AME Zion Church in Morehead City with Rev. William Snow officiating. Burial will follow at Ocean View Cemetery in Beaufort. The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00PM on Friday at the Church.
Doris was educated in the public schools of Carteret County and graduated from WS King High School in 1958. Doris was a faithful member of St. Stephen's AME Zion Church. She was a member of the Sanctuary Choir, the Deaconess Board, president of the Stewardess Board, a class leader and assistant secretary of the Quarterly Conference.
After high school, she lived in New York, Ohio, California, and returned to North Carolina. She joined holy matrimony with Samuel Fulford and remained married to him for 44 years. Doris worked at Newport Manufacturing Company and retired from the Carteret County Tax Office after 26 faithful years of service as a property tax supervisor. She had an infectious smile and made friends wherever she traveled.
She is survived by her husband of 44 years, Samuel “Sam” Fulford of Beaufort; daughter, Stephanie P. Hyman of Simpsonville, SC; son, Brian D. Pitts of Toledo, OH; daughter, Denise P. Brennen of Laurel, MD; daughter, Samantha Fulford of Richmond, VA; seven grandchildren: Latricia Brennen, Biff Brennen, Jr, Patrick Hyman, Jr, Patrice Hyman, Brian Jazman Pitts, Anitra Darby, and Luarenia Simpson; eight great grandchildren; brother, Randolph Tootle Jr. and wife, Adele of Columbia, MD; sister, Cornelia Murray of Morehead City; sister, Ethel Hill of Morehead City; brother, Freddy Tootle and wife, Claudia of Morehead City; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, church and family friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Randolph and Julia Tootle; three brothers: Gregory, William, and Richard Tootle.
She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister, friend, and church member.
Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net.
