STEVEN "STEVE" ARNOLD ROBERTS, Morehead City
Steven "Steve" Arnold Roberts, 74, of Morehead City, passed away on Monday, August 29, 2022, at Vidant Medical Center, following a single car crash. His funeral service will be held at 5 p.m., Tuesday, September 6th at Glad Tidings Church, officiated by Rev. Tim Marriner.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.