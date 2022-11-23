Joseph Patsky, Morehead City
Joseph Patsky, 73, of Morehead City passed away on Monday, November 21, 2022 at Pruitt Health in Sealevel. Arrangements are pending. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC.
Charles McDonald Sr., Beaufort
Charles McDonald Sr, 74, of Beaufort passed away on Monday, November 21, 2022 at Carolina East in New Bern. Arrangements are pending. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC.
HARRY MICHAEL FULCHER, Atlantic
Harry Michael Fulcher, 70, of Atlantic, passed away on Tuesday, November 22, 2022, at his home. His funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, November 26, at Atlantic Missionary Baptist Church. Interment will follow at Over the Brook Cemetery. The family will receive friends beginning at 12:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.