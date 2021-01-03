Chris Allen Kofahl, 65, of Newport, died Friday, Jan. 1, 2021, at Vidant Health in Greenville.
A gathering of friends is from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, with a time for reflection and military honors beginning at 3:15 p.m., at Noe-Brooks Funeral Home in Morehead City.
Chris was born in Rochester, N.Y., Christmas Day 1955 to Henry Martin Kofahl and Wanda Ruth Kofahl-Dickinson. After graduating from high school, Chris proudly served in the U.S. Marine Corps. After his honorable discharge, Chris served the communities of Atlantic Beach and Morehead City as a police officer. He was a member of the Disabled American Veterans, Paralyzed Veterans of America, the American Legion, Blue Knights International and the Marine Corps League.
Chris is survived by his wife, Robin Kofahl; his son, James Kofahl and his wife Couka; and stepdaughter, Victoria Quinones; as well as eight sisters and four brothers.
Chris was predeceased by his parents; four brothers; a sister; and his stepson, Joseph Smith.
Arrangements are by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home of Morehead City. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefsbrooks.net.
(Paid obituary)
