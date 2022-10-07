Ronald “Ronnie” Boyd, 74, of Havelock, passed away on Wednesday, October 5, 2022, at his home.
His funeral service will be held at 1 p.m., Tuesday, October 11th, at Munden Funeral Home, officiated by Rev. David Krohn. Interment will follow at Amariah Garner Cemetery in Newport. The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service as well as at the family home in Havelock following the interment. For those unable to attend, the service can be viewed through his obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website. The service will remain on the Funeral Home website for 90 days.
Ronnie was born on July 28, 1948, in Longview, Texas, to the late Dick and Bertha Boyd. He spent most of his childhood in Havelock where he graduated from Havelock High School. Staying in the area, Ronnie went on to work with the Quality Control Department at NADEP for 41 faithful years.
In his younger years, Ronnie could be found at the beach surfing, enjoying the cool breeze and thrill of a good wave. Being near the water was always special to Ronnie and as the years passed, his favorite hobby became fishing, which was peaceful and rewarding. Barbecuing for his family and friends was always entertaining and fun for all.
On Christmas Eve in 1981, Ronnie married the love of his life, Mona Boyd, they had 40 wonderful years together. Ronnie is also survived by his daughters, Erica Franks and husband Greg of Greenville, Heidi Bolneo and husband Carlos of Austin, TX, and Tara LaBelle and husband Matt of Havelock; sons, Rick Morris and wife Julie of Amelia, OH and Ronnie Boyd and fiancé Kristina of New Bern; chosen brother, David Wynn and wife Cheryl of Havelock; 9 grandchildren; and 1 great-grandchild.
As an expression of sympathy, flowers are welcome.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
