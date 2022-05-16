Robert Howard Stephens, 96, New Bern NC, formerly of Beaufort, died peacefully at home on Wednesday, May 11, 2022.
He was born October 2, 1925, in Chicago, IL to Burrett H. Stephens and Anna Pierson Stephens. He and his family moved to Beaufort, NC in 1932. He grew up in the original Inlet Inn, which his parents had purchased, and his mother operated. He and his friend John Duncan were the first two Eagle Scouts in Carteret County. He was one of the last surviving members of the Beaufort High School class of “42” where he played on the Beaufort High School basketball team that won the Carteret County Championship in 1940-41 and 1941-42.
After graduation he was accepted in the Navy V-12 program at the Georgia Institute of Technology and was commissioned ensign in 1945. After serving in the Navy, he returned to Georgia Tech and received his professional degree in architecture in 1948.
While in Atlanta he met his lifelong love Betty C. Sealy, whom he married in 1949. The newly married couple moved to Beaufort and later to New Bern. He joined his father in the practice of architecture in New Bern receiving his architectural license in 1950 and continued his practice until his retirement.
As a lifelong lover of learning, he earned a Master of Liberal Arts from Duke University in 1991. He was always proud to call Beaufort his hometown. When visiting he delighted in walking the streets of old town with his children reciting which of his classmates had lived in which house, what they did in World War II, and where they lived now.
He is survived by his wife of 73 years Betty S. Stephens, sons Henry H. Stephens and wife Larraine C. Stephens, Paul F. Stephens and wife Darlene G. Stephens, and daughter Claire A. Stephens and husband Christopher A. Mayer, grandchildren Katherine L. Stephens, Jason H. Stephens and wife Carissa, Robert E. Stephens and wife Marsha, Sarah S. Estes and husband Christian, John D. B. Stephens and wife Alyson, great grandchildren Jasper, Penelope, Dean, and Julian Stephens, Olive McCoy, and Lukas, and Cory Estes.
He was preceded in death by his father Burrett H. Stephens, mother Anna P. Stephens.
As he was a longtime supporter of the Beaufort Historical Association the family would appreciate any remembrances be made to the Beaufort Historical Association, 130 Turner St. Beaufort, NC 28516.
Arrangements by Cotten Funeral Home and Crematory, New Bern.
