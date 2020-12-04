William Burgus “Bill” Kearney, 71, of Cape Carteret, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, at Vidant Health in Greenville.
His graveside service is at 11 a.m. Saturday at Elmwood Cemetery in Fremont.
Bill was born in Wayne County Oct. 30, 1949, to Burgus and Louvenia Strickland Kearney. He had worked in automobile sales his entire life. Bill was a valued employee of the Leith Auto Group and Alan Vester Auto Mart. He loved the outdoors and was an avid hunter and fisherman. Bill also enjoyed playing golf. If it was a beautiful day, he enjoyed being on the links sharing shots and laughter with his friends.
Bill is survived by his wife of 52 years, Julia Hill Kearney; son, Chris Kearney and wife Sherry of Cape Carteret; and his grandchildren, Karley Kearney and Riley Kearney. He is also survived by his stepgranddaughter, Lacie Barrett; and stepgreat-grandson, Reese Williford.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Chad Kearney.
The family will greet friends following the service at the cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be given in his memory to Emerald Isle Baptist Church, 304 Plantation Drive, Emerald Isle, NC 28594.
Arrangements are by Seymour Funeral Home. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.seymourfuneralhome.com.
(Paid obituary)
