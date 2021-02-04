Pauline “Polly” Scott, 91, of Newport, passed away Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021, at Crystal Coast Hospice House in Newport.
Polly was born April 10, 1929, in Baltimore, Md., to the late Effron and Pauline Smith. She had an amazing eye for detail, which proved true with her sewing ability and making beautiful quilts. She was a proud member of the Carteret County Quilters’ Guild for 30 years, where she was dedicated to furthering the art of quilting. Polly was a lifelong member of Bethlehem United Methodist Church, which was a source of strength for her. She had a zeal for learning history and her excitement and desire to share this knowledge is what made her a great volunteer at the History Museum of Carteret County, where she assisted for 20 years. She retired from civil service, where she worked in the role of a secretary. Polly will be remembered as a great mother and grandmother.
She is survived by her daughter, Laurel Scott Sheppard and husband Mark of Newport; sons, David Watkins and wife Alison of Williamsburg, Va., and Robert Scott of Las Vegas, Nev.; brother, Rodney Smith and wife Mary of Powhatan, Va.; and grandchildren, Caroline Sheppard and Joshua Sheppard.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband, James R. “Scotty” Scott.
As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions in memory of Polly may be made to Bethlehem United Methodist Church, 728 Bogue Loop Road, Bogue, NC 28570; the Crystal Coast Quilters’ Build, P.O. Box 1819, Morehead City, NC 28557; or to the History Museum of Carteret County, 1008 Arendell St., Morehead City, NC 28857.
