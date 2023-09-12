ELIZABETH ANNA BARRON, Carteret County
Elizabeth Anna Barron, 93, of Carteret County, North Carolina, passed away peacefully the morning of Tuesday, September 12, 2023 at The Heritage of Richlands. Service information for Ms. Barron will be announced once finalized. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C.
DAVID "PREACHER" STUART, Newport
David "Preacher" Stuart, 68, of Newport, North Carolina, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, September 11, 2023, at Onslow Memorial Hospital. Preacher's funeral arrangements and his full obituary will be shared once they are finalized. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C.
WILLIAM MASON HILL
William "Bill" Mason Hill, 88, of Newport, North Carolina, bid his final farewell on Monday, September 11, 2023. A graveside service, with military honors, will be held at 10 a.m., Friday, September 15th at Amariah Garner Cemetery, officiated by Rev. Patrick Whaley. Born on August 13, 1935, in Newport, NC, he was the son of the late Cecil and Emily Hill.
THELMA EWING BOSTIC, Morehead City
Thelma Ewing Bostic, 97, passed peacefully on September 10, 2023, at the Morehead City, NC residence of her daughter Opal Bostic. She was born on June 19, 1926, in Montgomery County, NC. Funeral Services for Thelma will be held at 2 p.m., September 16th at Belford Baptist Church, 925 Windblow Road, Jackson Springs, NC.
LUTHER "LUKE" HAMILTON VICKERS, Newport
Luther “Luke” Hamilton Vickers, 45, of Newport, North Carolina, passed away Sunday, September 10, 2023. Luke was born on January 28, 1978, in Morehead City, NC, to his parents, Tom and Sally Ann. He was currently living for the past seven months at The Healing Place in Wilmington.
ANN LOUISE BLUNT, Newport
Ann Louise Blunt, 88, of Newport, North Carolina, passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 10, 2023, at her daughter's home in Beaufort. Ann was born on January 19, 1935, in Pulaski, New York, to the late Elery and Minnie Jennings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.