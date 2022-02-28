Elizabeth “Libby” Noel, 67, of Swansboro, passed away on Friday, Feb. 25, 2022, at her home.
Her funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, March 2nd, at the Crystal Coast Worship Center in Salter Path, officiated by Pastor Paul Loftin. Interment will follow at Gethsemane. The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m., Tuesday, March 1st, at Munden Funeral Home.
Elizabeth, or Libby as she was most fondly known, was born on July 5, 1954, to the late Clayton “Jack” Pittman and Bertie Willis Pittman. She was born in Morehead City and grew up in Salter Path. She loved the beauty of blue glass and collected multiple pieces over the years. Tinkering with jewelry was another fascination that she did in her free time. As an avid reader, she could easily get lost in the numerous books that she read cover to cover. Libby’s quiet and peaceful moments were enjoyed on her front porch looking out over the river and soaking in the beauty around her. Libby will be remembered as a loving wife of 51 years, caring mother and proud grandmother.
She is survived by her husband, Jimmy Noel of the home; daughter, Candy Noel Hamilton and husband Tony of Swansboro; sisters, Barbara Ann Nichols and husband Tom of Morehead City and Joan Smith of Stella; brother, Mark Pittman and wife Terri of Stella; grandchildren, Summer Noel Hamilton and James Cole Hamilton; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Gary Pittman and Clayton Pittman.
As an expression of sympathy, flowers are welcome.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
