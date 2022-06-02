Gloria G. Beach, 84, of Newport, originally of Lindenhurst, NY passed away on Saturday, May 28, 2022, at the Crystal Coast Hospice House of Newport.
She was a member of Annunciation Catholic Church of Havelock. Gloria spent much of the first half of her life in Ormond Beach, Florida where she raised her family. Later, she relocated to Lake Havasu City, Arizona where she worked as a Geriatric CNA at Havasu Nursing Center for many years. During that time, one of her greatest honors came from holding the hand of her residents as they passed into the arms of Jesus. Most recently, she relocated to Newport, NC to spend her remaining years with her youngest grandchildren.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, June 8, 2022, at Annunciation Catholic Church of Havelock with Father Jim Buchholz officiating. Burial will follow at the Amariah Garner Cemetery in Newport, NC.
She is survived by her daughter, Gloria Applegren and husband, Robert of Port Orange, FL; son, Scott Beach and wife, Lynda of Abbeville, AL; daughter, Melissa Ford and husband, Joseph of Cedar Point; seven grandchildren: Jordan Beach, Kendall Beach, Lauren Applegren, Gemma Ford, Adam Ford, Nicolas Ford, and Grace Ford, and several beloved nieces and nephews (the Sedlar family) of Lake Havasu City, AZ.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Grover and Mary Raven; and her six siblings: Catherine, Florence, Arthur, Grover, George, and Mary.
Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net.
