Hilda Pearl Foster Carney, 77, of Newport, passed away Friday, Dec. 25, 2020, at her home.
Her funeral service is at 11 a.m. Thursday at Munden Funeral Home, officiated by the Rev. Mitchell Parker. Interment will follow at Greenwood Cemetery in Morehead City. Friends are welcome to attend the service. For those unable to attend, the family invites you to view the webcast of the service through her obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website. In keeping with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines pertaining to the novel coronavirus, those who are ill or at-risk (elderly, immune-compromised) are encouraged to stay home. Additionally, there will be a limit to the number of people in the building at one time, and those who attend will be asked to bring and wear a protective mask. Help honor the family while practicing safe measures. Friends are also encouraged to leave words of comfort to the family through the website.
Hilda was born March 12, 1943, in Richlands to the late Nathaniel and Hazel Foster. She was a member of the Holly Springs Free Will Baptist Church. Hilda was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She will be missed by all who knew her. She worked many years at Carteret Health Care in the environmental services department.
She is survived by her daughters, Cynthia Lorraine Carney of Newport and Jacquelyn Gale Roy and husband Warren of Laredo, Texas; sons, Steven Daniel Carney Sr. and wife Ginny, Patrick Lee Carney and Rodney Neil Carney, all of Newport; sisters, Ida Hammett and husband Gene of Newport and Hazel Lee Murray and Kathy Diane Smith and husband Johnny, all of Zebulon; brothers, Clarence Foster and wife Nesta of Columbus, Ohio, and Franklin Foster and wife Shelby of Raleigh; grandchildren, Christopher Ryan Carney, Sasha Renee Carney, Steven Daniel Carney Jr., Brandy Kay Carney, Trevor Neil Carney, Tammy Myers, Felica Outlaw, Joshua Lee Carney and Ashley Marie Carney; great-grandchildren, Anna, Christopher Jr., Ethan, Max, Evan, Jonathan, Slade and Castle; and numerous aunts and uncles, as well as nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service at Munden Funeral Home. The same safety guidelines will apply.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be sent to the American Cancer Society, 930-B Wellness Drive, Greenville, NC 27834, or the American Heart Association, P. O. Box 744806, Atlanta, GA 30374.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory in Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.