KENNETH "GENE" RIGGS, Beaufort
Kenneth “Gene” Riggs Jr., 71, of Beaufort, passed away Monday, December 26, 2022, at Vidant Medical Center. Gene was born on June 16, 1951, in New Bern, to the late Kenneth Riggs Sr. and Geneva Riggs. He met and married the love of his life Linda and spent 30 years with her.
Joseph Lewis Jones, Newport
Elder Joseph Lewis Jones, Jr., 88, of Newport passed away on December 27, 2022 at his residence.Funeral arrangements are incomplete.
He is survived by his son Carl Jones of Morehead City; daughter, Ethel "Cookie" Jones of the home; three grandchildren. Masks are required.
Myrtle L. Turner West, Havelock
Myrtle L. Turner West, 79 of Havelock, NC, passed at SECU Crystal Coast Hospice Newport, NC, Monday, December 26, 2022.In lieu of flowers, please make a contribution to Crystal Coast Hospice House or Hyman Chapel AMEZ Church.Her visitation is 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM Monday, January 2, 2023 at Hyman Chapel AME ZionChurch 2180 NC Hwy. 101, Havelock.
