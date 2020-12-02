Sherrill Delaney Hurst, 76, of Bear Creek, passed away Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, at the Crystal Coast Hospice House.
A gathering of family and friends will be held at a later date. Due to the coronavirus, there will be no visitation at the home.
He was born Nov. 1, 1944, in Onslow County, a son to the late Hogan and Lillian Burns Hurst.
Sherrill was a welder and retired from civil service. He was a member of Bear Creek Baptist Church and loved to be with his family and friends.
He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Faye Matthews Hurst; brother, Edwin Hurst; sister, Donna Smith and husband Randy; sister-in-law, Joyce Meadows; nephews, Ricky Meadows and wife Joyce, Sparky Meadows and wife Diane and Cary Miller and wife Janet; great-nephews, Jason Meadows and wife Tara and Christopher Miller and wife Kaylee; great-niece, Mariel Head and husband Dwayne; great-great-nephew, Levi Head; great-great-nieces, Lindsay Jo Head and Laney Meadows; other nieces and nephews in Texas and Florida; and his truly great friend, Henry Holden.
He was preceded in death by his son, Jason D. Hurst.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hearts Desire Horse Rescue, 120 Hogans Road, Hubert, NC 28539, or to the Crystal Coast Hospice House, P.O. Box 640, Newport, NC 28570.
Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home-Swansboro. Online condolences may be made to the family at jonesfh.org.
(Paid obituary)
