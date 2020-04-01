Maxine “Max” Russell, 87, of Swansboro, passed away Tuesday, March 31, 2020, at Onslow Memorial Hospital in Jacksonville.
Her graveside service is Saturday at Seaside Memorial Park with Father Don Baribeau officiating.
She was born Feb. 13, 1933, in Bancroft, Iowa. Max was the devoted wife of the late Lt. Col. William Earl “Bill” Russell, retired, and the daughter of the late Lawrence and Agnes Menke.
Maxine was a nationally known and respected artist. She was born with spina bifida, leaving her with limited mobility but enabling her the opportunity to discover a natural tendency toward creativity and artistic talent. Her original decorative paintings and beautiful, hand-painted gift bags were a cornerstone of her family owned and operated shops in downtown Swansboro. The historic buildings, including Russell’s Olde Tyme Shoppe, were renovated by the Russell family following Bill’s retirement from the U.S. Marine Corps when the family chose to call Swansboro home.
She is survived by daughter, Mary Russell Witham and husband JC of Fort Myers, Fla.; sons, William Earl Russell II and wife Lori of Lynchburg, Va., and David Lawrence Russell and wife Shannon and Gregory Grant Russell, all of Swansboro; grandchildren, Russell Witham and wife Michele, Ryan Witham, Hailey Russell, William Earl Russell III, Justin Russell, Isla Russell, Elle Marie Russell and Grant Lawrence Russell; sister, Betty Ann Cooper and husband Don of Port Ludlow, Wash.; and a nephew, Eric Cooper of Poulsbo, Wash.
In lieu of flowers memorials, may be made to the St. Mildred Catholic Church or to the Swansboro Historical Association.
Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home-Swansboro. Online condolences may be made to the family at jonesfh.org.
(Paid obituary)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.