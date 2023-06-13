Robert Zipp, Newport
Robert Zipp, 85, of Newport, passed away on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at his home. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC.
Ona Wheeler, Newport
Ona “Marie” Long Wheeler, 69, of Newport, passed away on Sunday, June 11, 2023 at Carteret Health Care of Morehead City. She was a loving mother and homemaker. The immediate family will celebrate her life privately. She is survived by her husband, Noah “Monty” Wheeler Sr. of Newport.
Letha LaCroix, Beaufort
Letha “Honie” Hunnings LaCroix passed away from this earthly existence, Sunday, June 11, 2023, at her home. Her funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, June 14, at Bridgeway Church, with the Rev. Merle D. Hunt, Jr. officiating. Interment will follow at Ocean View Cemetery in Beaufort.
BENJAMIN TORO JR., New Bern
Benjamin Toro Jr., 75, of New Bern, passed away on Monday, June 12th, 2023, at his home. Arrangements are incomplete at this time. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., Morehead City, NC.
CHARLES "CHUCK" BRANTLEY BISSETTE JR., Morehead City
Charles "Chuck" Brantley Bissette, Jr. passed away surrounded by family on Sunday, June 11th, 2023, in Morehead City from complications following surgery. His memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., Friday, June 16th, at First Methodist Church in Morehead City, presided by Rev. Powell Osteen.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.