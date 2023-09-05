Michelle “Paige” Clark, 54, of Otway, NC, entered eternal rest peacefully and surrounded by loved ones on Friday, September 1, 2023, at the Crystal Coast Hospice House.
The family will honor Paige's life with a funeral service to be held at 2 p.m., Friday, September 8th, at Munden Funeral Home. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Paige will be laid to rest privately at Bayview Cemetery. For those unable to attend, the service can be viewed through her obituary page on Munden Funeral Home's website. The service will remain on the Funeral Home website for 90 days.
Paige, born July 29th, 1969, in Morehead City, North Carolina, was a devoted mother, wife, daughter, granddaughter, niece, and a dear friend to many. Paige was known for her welcoming personality, an infectious smile, and a knack for making fast friends with just about anyone. She built and nurtured countless friendships until they were like family. Paige loved life’s simple pleasures – sharing a meal with friends and family, telling stories, or singing along to a good song played on the guitar. Music was an indispensable part of her life, a love and appreciation that she passed on to her two daughters, Savannah and Shelby. To Paige, there was no obstacle in life that could not be conquered with good music.
You could not know Paige without knowing her passion for animals. She raised and loved several pets in her lifetime, leaving behind her dog, Hattie, and three rescue kitties. Her love for animals was not just limited to her fur babies at home, either. Paige was well-known for stopping four lanes of traffic to rescue an injured bird, turtle, or kitten, and would advocate for any wild animal. She could often be found sitting on her porch overlooking the marsh, watching birds fly, or admiring a beautiful Carteret County sunset over the sound. Paige’s great respect and admiration for nature will surely be missed by people and stray animals alike.
Paige had a deep love for the salt water. Floating in the sound and sitting with her toes in the sand were her favorite ways to spend a summer day. Although not a world traveler, she found every ounce of natural beauty, peace, and community she needed around the North Carolina shores. Paige was an incredible home chef, often preparing meals using her own home-grown vegetables that she planted every spring. Rarely a day passed that Paige did not have a special dinner planned to cook for her family.
Paige was a devoted wife to her husband, Terry, of almost 33 years. Their partnership weathered life’s storms together and celebrated its triumphs. She was a committed and wonderful mother to her two girls, Savannah and Shelby. Paige devoted her time encouraging and facilitating their numerous extracurricular activities, including dance practices, recitals, soccer practices, and games. Her daughters were her utmost joy and her proudest accomplishments. Above all, Paige loved being a mother and treasured every moment spent raising Savannah and Shelby – instilling in them values of compassion, resilience, and family. They will always remember her laughter, her warm embrace, and her unwavering love.
Paige was a true Steel Magnolia. She was tough, beautiful, and loved fiercely. She will be dearly missed by all that were lucky enough know and love her.
Paige is survived by her husband Terry Clark, of Otway; daughters, Savannah Clark Bailey and husband Hunter, of Morehead City and Shelby Vaughn Clark, of Otway; grandmother, Elmenia Pennuell, of Morehead City; uncle, George “Buddy” Albert Pennuell and wife Charlene, of Newport; cousins, Ashley Pennuell Roy and husband Alex, of Charleston, SC, and Trey Pennuell, of Morehead City; and second cousin, Max Roy, of Charleston, SC.
Paige was preceded in death by her mother, Brenda Pennuell Gobble; father, Johnny Gobble; and grandfather, George Albert Pennuell Sr.
As an expression of sympathy memorial contributions may be made to the Crystal Coast Hospice House, P.O. Box 640, Newport, NC 28570 or the Outer Banks Wildlife Center, 100 Wildlife Way, Newport NC 28570.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
