Morris Hines, Newport
Morris Hines, 57, of Newport passed away Sunday August 28, 2022, at his home. Arrangements are pending and will be announced later. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC.
Robert Hancock, Harkers Island
Robert William Hancock, Sr.--85, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family, on Sunday, August 28, 2022, at his home on Harkers Island, NC. A public viewing will be held at 1:00 pm on Thursday, September 1, 2022, A Funeral service will follow the viewing at 2:00 pm with Bishop James Morris officiating.
EVELYN MASON, South River
Evelyn Hardy Mason, 92, of South River, passed away Sunday, August 28, 2022, at the Crystal Coast Hospice House. A graveside service will be held at 5 p.m., Friday, September 2, 2022, at Lukens Cemetery in South River.
MARGARET DIXON, Mill Creek
Margaret Lilly Dixon, 80, of Mill Creek, passed away Sunday, August 28, 2022 at her home. Her funeral service will be held at 11:00 am Friday, September 2, 2022 at Graham Memorial Pentecostal Holiness Church, officiated by Rev. Bill Hooper, Rev. James Chadwick and Rev. Chad Graham.
