Daniel Andrew Brisson, 46, of Newport, was taken from us Sunday, March 20, 2022, in Newport.
A memorial service will be held at 4:00 PM on Sunday, April 10, 2022, at One Harbor Church of Morehead City with Pastor Bryan Hart officiating. A private burial will take place at Gethsemane Memorial Park in Newport.
Daniel was the oldest of five children. He had a passion for the water from a young age and was an All-American swimmer at the McCallie School in Chattanooga, TN. He went on to swim at the University of North Carolina at Wilmington and graduated with a degree in business and finance. Daniel was an avid fisherman and huntsman, loving the outdoors. He found a career doing what he loved most, deep sea fishing as a Captain of Sunrise Charters in Morehead, NC.
The happiest moments of Daniel’s life were ones with his daughter, Rebecca. He took great pride in teaching her how to fish from a young age and she caught bigger fish than most grown men. They also enjoyed traveling and seeking out their next adventure together.
Daniel was blessed with lifelong best friends and a loving extended family. He was deeply loved and will be deeply missed.
He is survived by his daughter, Rebecca Belle Brisson and her mother, Andrea Hardison of Goldsboro; parents, David and Edie Brisson of Newport; brother, Dr. Theodore Brisson and wife, Scotty of Charleston, SC; brother, Justine Rutan of Houston, TX; sister, Rachel Brisson of Wilmington; four nieces and a nephew.
He was preceded in death by his brother, David Aaron Brisson and his four loving grandparents.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to: One Harbor Church in Morehead to assist with their recovery outreach.
Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.