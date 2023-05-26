Elma Herring Henderson, 95, of Wildwood, North Carolina, passed away on Wednesday, May 24, 2023, at her home.
Elma was born on March 31, 1928, in Wayne County, North Carolina, to the late Walter and Bessie Herring. On March 19, 1951, Elma married her sweetheart, Lonnie, and they were blessed with 71 wonderful years together. They enjoyed life’s journey as they raised their family and created unforgettable memories together. Elma was a member of Wildwood Presbyterian Church and will be remembered as a loving mother and grandmother.
Those remaining to cherish her memories are her daughters, Renee Henderson and life partner Gary Smith, and LaVonne Jones and husband Johnny, all of Wildwood; grandson, Jonathan Byron-Paul Jones and wife Emily; and a loving abundance of nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Lonnie P. Henderson who passed away December 10, 2022; sisters, Beulah Corbett, Lucille Kelly, Unia Garner; and brothers, Fred Herring and Guy Walker Herring.
Per her wishes, the family will celebrate her life privately.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation, NC Affiliate, 600 Airport Blvd, Suite 100, Morrisville, NC 27560.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
