Ms. Laura Barrow-Bryant, 85, of Morehead City, entered into the presence of the Lord on Saturday morning, February 25, 2023.
Her funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Sunday, March 5th at Glad Tidings Church, officiated by Pastor Tim Marriner and Pastor Shadrach H. Barrow, III. A private interment will follow at Gethsemane Memorial Park. A public viewing will be held an hour prior to the service.
Her life journey began on Wednesday, May 12th, 1937, in Beaufort, North Carolina as Laura Marie Parker; the youngest daughter to the late Guy Dill Parker and the late Annie G. Parker. Her journey ended on Saturday, February 25th, 2023, in Morehead City, North Carolina, as Laura Parker Barrow Bryant; mother of Shadrach H. Barrow, III and grandmother of Jsaela S. Barrow. At an early age she confessed Christ and joined Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church, where she was baptized and confirmed. Laura was educated in the Carteret County public school system. She was a member of the Queen Street Majorettes and earned her high school diploma from Queen Street High School in 1955. She earned her degree in Business Administration from North Carolina Central University in 1961 and a few years later she earned her Funeral Directors License from the North Carolina Board of Mortuary Science.
Upon graduating from North Carolina Central, she married Hyde County native, Shadrach Hugh Barrow, Jr. They were married a little over 4 years and from this union was born a son, Shadrach Hugh Barrow, III. In December of 1965, upon the death of Mr. Barrow, she took over operating Barrow’s Funeral Home. She would operate it faithfully for over forty-five years. She was also employed as an assistant at Queen Street High School, Carteret Community Action, and Wachovia Bank in downtown Morehead, where she worked for over 25 years, retiring as a senior teller. In 1977 she married Morehead City native, William “Billy" Bryant. They were married over 27 years upon his death on February 28th, 2005.
Along her journey, she was a woman of integrity, and a woman of faith. She imparted wisdom and shared her life experiences with those she met and loved. Laura served in numerous capacities. She served on Carteret Community Action Board of Trustees, St. Luke Pastor’s Aide, Christian Education and Building Fund Committees, St. Luke Women’s Day & Homecoming Committees, and as Hope City’s Church treasurer. In June 1963, she joined Order of Eastern Star – Queen of South Chapter 209, proudly serving as a member, Past Worthy Matron, former treasurer, and secretary. She was also a member of Les Vingt Femmes Club for over fifty years where she served as past president and parliamentarian.
“Lauricee,” as she was also known, enjoyed cooking, baking, and hosting parties, especially around the holidays. Aside from cooking and baking, she enjoyed traveling and taking shopping trips with friends. She would always talk about how she enjoyed the shopping trips to New York City with Janice Howard. She loved life and she lived every day to the fullest. She was known to be a devoted and caring wife, mother, stepmother, sister, mother-in-law, a loving grandmother, aunt, niece, cousin, and friend.
Laura leaves a multitude of memories and treasured moments that will never grow dim. Those treasured moments will forever remain in the hearts of her devoted and only son, Rev. Dr. S. H. Barrow, III and wife Felicia Jones Barrow of Morehead City, NC; her only grandchild, Jsaela “CeeCee” Barrow of Gambrills, MD; one step-daughter, Laurie Jones Rocker (Ralph) of Havelock, NC; one step-son, Carey David of Eatontown, NJ; four sisters-in-law, Yvonne Parker of Goldsboro, NC, Margaret Parker of Mount Olive, NC, Hannah Tootle (Luther) of Morehead City, NC, and Joanne Smallwood (Wayne) of Upper Marlboro, MD; a special niece, Annette Cox of Goldsboro, NC; god-son, Russell Williams of Baltimore, MD; daughters at heart, Carolyn Dunn of Morehead City, NC and Andrea Williams of Newport, NC; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, grandchildren at heart, other relatives, and friends, including special friends, Mary Adams, Barbara Hill, and Pauline Walker all of Morehead, NC.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Guy Dill and Annie G. Parker; sisters, Mary Alice Harker, Annie V. Bellamy, and Iris P. Stewart; brothers, Joseph D. Parker, Guy C. Parker, Dr. Henry “Hence” Parker, and John Earl Parker; husbands, S.H. Barrow, Jr., and William “Billy” Bryant.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.