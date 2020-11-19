Linda Faye Stewart Rowe Strader, 78, of Washington, formerly of Carteret County, died Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, at her home with her family by her side.
Her graveside funeral service is 1 p.m. Sunday at Oakdale Cemetery, officiated by the Rev. Katherine Mitchell.
Mrs. Linda was born in Johnston County Nov. 11, 1942, daughter of the late Ernest Roland Stewart and the late Hattie Bell Stanley Stewart. She was a graduate of Princeton High School and earned her associate’s degree at Atlantic Christian College. On Nov. 9, 1962, she married A.C. Rowe, who preceded her in death Sept. 9, 1991. On August 23, 2001, she married Emerson “Reid” Strader Jr., who survives. Mrs. Linda retired from Taylor, Allen, Warren & Kerr Law offices in Goldsboro. She was a special legal assistant to the Honorable John H. Kerr and was his campaign manager in the N.C. House and Senate. She served as past president of ABWA, served on the board of directors and was a member of the Crystal Coast Country Club and was a past president and member of Pine Knoll Shores Women’s Club. Mrs. Linda was very social, loved reading, the beach, fishing and loved her friends.
Surviving along with her husband Reid of the home are a daughter, Stacey R. Lynch and husband Walker of Washington; three grandchildren, who she absolutely adored, Keais, Katherine and Sarah Lynch, all of Washington; a brother, Jimmy Stewart of Johnston County; and a sister, Bobbie Rowe of Weaverville.
Mrs. Linda was predeceased by her first husband, A.C. Rowe; a brother, Danny Roland Stewart; a sister, Wilma S. Barbour; and two nephews, Ray Hollowell and Matt Stewart.
The family will receive friends following the service at the cemetery. Her nephews, Forrest Stewart and Steven Stewart, will serve as honorary pallbearers.
In lieu of flowers, the family kindly asks memorial contributions be made to Marion L. Shepard Cancer Foundation, 1209 Brown Street, Washington, NC 27889.
The family would like to give special thanks to the wonderful staff at the Shepard Cancer Center, Community Hospice, especially Tina Ayers, and great friend Pat Moore.
Paul Funeral Home & Crematory of Washington is honored to serve Mrs. Linda’s family. Online condolences may be offered to the family by visiting www.paulfuneralhome.com.
(Paid obituary)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.