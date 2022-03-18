Betty Eleanor Turner, 93, of Newport, passed into the hands of our lord on Tuesday, March 15, 2022, at Croatan Ridge Nursing Home in Newport.
Her funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, March 19, 2022, at Noe-Brooks Funeral Home of Morehead City with Pastor Ray Conner officiating. Burial will follow at Cedar Grove Cemetery in Newport. The family will receive friends from 1:00 to 1:45 on Saturday.
Betty was born on October 24, 1928, to the late Arnold and Marguerite Wolfe. Affectionately known as Memaw to her many grand and great grandchildren, Betty Turner was a loving mother and the matriarch of a large family. She was married to Grant Turner on October 7, 1950, at their preacher’s house. They raised 6 children together. They were married 52 years, until his passing in 2002. Originally from the mountains of West Virginia, Betty was always at home in nature and could often be found walking barefoot. She loved animals but loved birds most of all. She was an active storyteller and found great joy in sharing stories from her childhood growing up in West Virginia. Her family will remember her as a kind-hearted woman who loved unconditionally. Her memory will live forever in the hearts of those who knew and loved her.
She is survived by her four daughters, Diane Turner of the home; Debbie West of Louisburg; Dawn Morse and husband, Glenn of Waterloo, NY; Deena Voorhees of Rutledge, TN; son, Dwight Turner and wife, Coleen of Newport; daughter- in -law, Sandra Turner of Waynesboro, VA; 15 grandchildren; 19 great grandchildren; three great great grandchildren; sister, Jo Ann Wolfe of Columbia, SC; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Arnold and Marguerite Wolfe, she is preceded in death by her husband, Grant C. Turner; son, Douglas G. Turner; sister, Jean Parker; and grandson, Eric Meek.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Outerbanks Wildlife Shelter, 100 Wildlife Way, Newport NC 28570 or to a local Library of your choice.
Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC.
