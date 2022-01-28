Althea Tillery Becton, 85, of Havelock died Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, at her residence.
Viewing is 10:00 AM, Monday, Jan. 31,2022 at Piney Grove AMEZ Church Grounds, 1420 Temples Point Rd., Havelock, followed by the service at 11:00 AM, Monday, Jan. 31, 2022, at Piney Grove AMEZ Church Grounds, 1430 Temples Point Rd, Havelock. No viewing after the service. Private interment at Piney Grove AME Zion Church Cemetery following the service.
Arrangements by Oscar's Mortuary.
