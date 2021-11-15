Mary Salter Taylor Cook, 91, of Sea Level, passed away Friday, Nov. 12, 2021, at Pruitt Health in Sea Level.
A graveside service is at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 16 at Nelson Bay Cemetery in Sea Level. The family will receive friends prior to the service.
Mary was born in Sea Level, North Carolina, on August 12, 1930, to the late Thomas and Martha Salter. She loved the Lord and was a founder and lifetime member of Sea Level Missionary Baptist Church. She enjoyed working, gardening, cooking, and growing Christmas cacti.
She is survived by sister-in-law, Lena Respess and many nieces and nephews as well as three daughters and their families. First, Sandra Gaskill and husband Floyd Gaskill of Stacy. Grandchildren, Benjamin, Christopher, and Martha Gaskill and Nannie Willis. Great grandchildren, Conner, Zachary, Alyson Gaskill, and Hannah Willis. Second, Donna Morris and her husband Wallace Morris of Atlantic. Grandchildren, Janie M. Fahnestock and Jonathan Lee Morris. Great grandchildren, Coey Morris, Morgan, Zachary and McKenzie Morris. Great great grandchildren Chloe Morris and Blair Harbor Morris. Youngest daughter, Linda Sunderland and her husband Kevan Sunderland reside in Sunrise, Florida.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Hilton Lee Taylor; second husband, Gilbert Scott Cook; infant daughter, Janet Taylor; infant twin boys, Donald and Ronald Taylor; sisters, Naomi Gaskill, Rebekah Goodwin; and brother Thomas Salter.
As an expression of sympathy, flowers are welcome, or donations may be made to Sea Level Missionary Baptist Church, PO Box 40, Sea Level, NC.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
