Joan Turbeville, Stacy
Joan Barrow Turbeville, 79, of Stacy, passed away on Friday, October 14, 2022 at Carteret Health Care of Morehead. A memorial service will be held at 3:00PM on Sunday, October 23, 2022 at Stacy Free Will Baptist Church with Pastor Ernest Laxton and Pastor Jimmy Mercer officiating.
MICHAEL ALLEN BARBOUR, Newport
Michael Barbour, 65, of Newport, North Carolina, passed away on Saturday, October 15, 2022, at Carteret Health Care. Full obituary forthcoming. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, NC.
SABRA "JANIE" WHITE, Newport
Sabra "Janie" White, 66, of Newport, passed away on Friday, October 14, 2022, at Cherry Point Bay Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. Sabra, or Janie as she was known by all, was born on April 15, 1956, in Beaufort, North Carolina.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.