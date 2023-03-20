Dolores Ann Stebner, 83, of Beaufort, North Carolina, passed away on March 15, 2023.
Born in Spangler, Pennsylvania, to the late John and Anna Lokey. Loving mother to Daniel (Allison), Michael (Patricia), James (Theresa) and Cathy. Cherished “Grandma Doll” to Sean, Thomas (Samantha), Timothy, Christopher, Olivia, and Abigail, and great grandma to Charlotte.
Member of St. Egbert Catholic Church, active member of the Ladies Guild and volunteer at Martha’s Mission.
A memorial mass will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, March 31, at St. Egbert Catholic Church.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.