Douglas Alan Elliott, 75, of Newport, died Sunday, July 4, 2021, at Vidant Medical Center in Greenville.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, July 9, at Noe-Brooks Funeral Home in Morehead City. His service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 10 at Noe-Brooks Funeral Home with burial to follow at Gethsemane Memorial Park.
Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net
Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home in Morehead City.
