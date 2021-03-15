Freda Mary Dolcemascolo, 93, of Havelock, formerly of New York, died Saturday, March 13, 2021 at her residence.
Her celebration of life will be held at a later date in New York.
Freda was born in New Paltz, N.Y., to the late Cecil Depuy and Mabel Depuy. She was a loving mother to her children, loving grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother. Freda enjoy making crafts, reading and walking. She will be greatly missed by her family because she loved spending time with them and also with her friends.
She is survived by her daughter, Marie Wood and husband Craig of Havelock; sons, Paul Dolcemascolo and wife Carol of Floral City, Fla., and Joe Dolcemascolo and wife Kathy of New Paltz, N.Y.; eight grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
Freda was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Peter Dolcemascolo; and brother, Thomas Depuy.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home and Cremations of Havelock. Condolences may be made at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.