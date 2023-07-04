Wendell "Buddy" Hardesty, Harlowe
Wendell “Buddy” Macon Hardesty, 61, of Harlowe, passed away on Monday, July 3, 2023 at Carolina East Medical Center of New Bern. A memorial service will be held at 3:00 PM on Wednesday, July 12, 2023 at Harlowe Methodist Church with Rev. Michael Williams officiating. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC.
Jean Chappell, Beaufort
Jean Chappell, 97, of Beaufort, passed away on Sunday, July 2, 2023 at Brookdale Senior Living in Morehead City, NC. Arrangements are pending at this time. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC.
CAPTAIN JAMES "JIM" NIENSTEDT, Smyrna
Captain James (Jim) Nienstedt, USMC, Retired, 91, of Smyrna, passed away on Monday, July 3, 2023 at Croatan Ridge Rehabilitation Center and Nursing Home. A graveside service with military honors will be held at 11am Thursday, July 6, 2023 at Gethsemane Memorial Park.
GRETA MCCURRY RICHARDS, Morehead City
Greta McCurry Richards, 90, passed away at Carteret Landing in Morehead City, NC on July 2, 2023, after a period of declining health. A Memorial service will take place at 10:30 a.m., Friday, July 7th, at All Saints Church, Newport, NC, officiated by Rev. John Grayson and Rev. David Linka.
UNA TAYLOR HAYES, New Bern
Una Taylor Hayes, 90, of New Bern, passed away on Sunday, July 2nd, 2023, at Brookdale Senior Living Center. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date. Una was born on November 17, 1932, in West Columbia, South Carolina, to the late John and Rosa Taylor.
