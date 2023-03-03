Robert Cummings, Newport
Robert Bryant Cummings, 71, of Newport passed away Thursday March 2, 2023, at Crystal Coast Hospice House. Arrangements are pending and will be announced later. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC.
DALLAS D. DANIEL, Morehead City
Dallas D. Daniel, 88, of Morehead City, North Carolina, passed away on Thursday, March 2, 2023, at Carteret Health Care. Services for Dallas will be private. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC.
ROGER BERNARD HOGGARD, Morehead City
Roger Bernard Hoggard, 61, of Morehead City, North Carolina, passed away on Wednesday, March 1, 2023, at Carteret Health Care. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, March 10th at Bayview Cemetery, officiated by Pastor Mark Holland.
ART MCCULLOUGH, Morehead City
Art McCullough, 80, formerly of Morehead City, passed away on March 1, 2023. Arrangements and full obituary forthcoming. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C.
