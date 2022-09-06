Debra Wagoner, Newport
Debra Ann Wagoner, 61, passed away on Monday, September 5, 2022, at home surrounded by loved ones. Arrangements are pending at this time. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home of Morehead City, NC.
Thelma Hancock, Harkers Island
Thelma Hancock, 86, of Harkers Island, passed away on Tuesday, September 6, 2022 at the Gardens of Pamlico in Grantsboro, NC. Arrangements are pending at this time. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC.
Isabelle Corbett, Newport
Isabelle Corbett, 86, of Newport passed away on Sunday, September 4,2022, at Crystal Coast Hospice House. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC.
MICHAEL ALVIN "HIGHTOWER" MORENO, Newport
Michael Alvin "Hightower" Moreno, 47, of Newport, passed away on Monday, September 5, 2022, at his home. His funeral service will be held at 3 p.m., Sunday, September 11th, at Munden Funeral Home, officiated by Pastor Craig Hearne.
