Dorothy “Dot” Ellington Watkins, 88, of Harkers Island, passed away Thursday, March 18, 2021, at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City.
Her celebration of life is at 2 p.m. Sunday at the Munden Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. David Adams officiating. Friends are welcome to attend the service. In keeping with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines pertaining to the coronavirus, those who are ill or at-risk (elderly, immune-compromised) are encouraged to stay home. Additionally, there will be a limit to the number of people in the building at one time, and those who attend will be asked to bring and wear a protective mask. Help honor the family while practicing safe measures. Friends are also encouraged to leave words of comfort to the family through the website.
Dorothy, or “Dot” as she was most fondly known, was born April 23, 1932, in Oxford to the late Battle and Nancy Ellington. She married the love of her life, Cecil B. Watkins, and they spent 71 happy years together prior to his passing last month. Dot was a faithful, pillar member of Huggins Memorial Baptist Church on Harkers Island. She loved to cook for her friends and family and share in the fellowship of gathering together. She will be fondly remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
She is survived by her daughters, Jo Ann Mangum of Harkers Island and Cecilia “CJ” Watkins of Morehead City; brother, Roy Lee Ellington of Creedmoor; grandchildren, Tiffany Cayton and husband Chad and Colton Tyndall; and great-grandchild, William Shephard Cayton.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 71 years, Cecil B. Watkins, who passed away last month; brother, Battle “Doodle” Ellington Jr.; and son-in-law, Mitchell Mangum.
As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions in memory of Dorothy may be made to Huggins Memorial Baptist Church, 1104 Island Road, Harkers Island, NC 28531, or Harkers Island Fire and Rescue, 1219 Island Road, Harkers Island, NC 28531.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
