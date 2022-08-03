Don Neptune, 75, of Morehead City, went to be with his Lord on Saturday, July 30, 2022, at Brookdale Assisted Living, Morehead City, NC.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date at the First United Methodist Church in Morehead City.
Don was born on September 4, 1946, in Charleston, West Virginia, to the late James Russell and Virginia Neptune. Don served his Lord many years in Durham at the McMannen United Methodist Church where he received Lay Person of the year. Currently he is a member of the First United Methodist Church in Morehead City. Don proudly served in the United States Coast Guard. He was a loving husband of 54 years and a loving father. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
He is survived by his wife, Barbara Neptune; son, Mike Neptune (Mary Beth) of Durham, NC; sister, Nancy Pharo (Richard) of Jacksonville, FL.; brothers-in-law, David Aitken (Nancy) and Thomas L. Aitken (Luanne), all of Morehead City.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Cure Alzheimer’s Fund, 34 Washington St., Suite 310, Wellesley Hills, MA 02481https://curealz.org/giving/donate/ or your favorite Alzheimer's organization.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
