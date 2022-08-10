JOSEPH BRYAN HARDISON JR., Morehead City
Joseph Bryan Hardison Jr., 78, of Morehead City, passed away on Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at his home. Arrangements are incomplete. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C.
NELDA BRAXTON CREECH, Newport
Nelda Braxton Creech, 69, of Newport, passed away August 8, 2022, at Carolina East Medical Center. Her Celebration of Life service will be held at 2 p.m., Sunday, August 14, at First Baptist Church in Morehead City, officiated by Dr. Nate Leonard. The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service.
TED CAREY LEWIS, Atlantic Beach
Ted Carey Lewis, 73, of Atlantic Beach, passed away on Monday, August 8, 2022, at his home. His memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., Friday, August 12, at Munden Funeral Home. The family will receive friends following the service.
Elisha Bryan, Sr., Beaufort
Elisha Lewis Bryan, Sr was born August 16, 1931 to Robert Emmet Bryan and Marjorie Lewis Bryan at Wayne Memorial Hospital in Goldsboro, NC. After a long and productive life, he peacefully passed away in the presence of his children on August 8, 2022 at Carolina East Medical Center, New Bern, NC.
Anne Pittman, Atlantic
Anne Pittman, 83, of Atlantic, passed away on Monday, August 8, 2022 at Brookdale Senior Living in Morehead City, NC. A memorial service will be held at 5:00 PM on Friday, August 12, 2022 at Bridgeway Church of Beaufort. The family will receive friends following the service. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC.
Walter "Mossy Cat" Guthrie, Marshallberg
Walter Maurice Guthrie "Mossy Cat",66, passed away on Monday, August 8, 2022 surrounded by his family. A memorial service will be held Saturday August 13 at Harkers Island Methodist Church at 2 o'clock, and visitation is from 1 to 2 o'clock. Mossy was born May 28, 1956 in Morehead City to Curvis Lee Guthrie and Betty Lou Guthrie of Harkers Island. He graduated from East Carteret High School in 1974.
