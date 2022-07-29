Howard Hamby

Howard Lee Hamby, 88, Jacksonville, died Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at his home

A Funeral Mass will be held Thursday, August 4, 2022, at 11:00 AM at St. Mildred Catholic Church with Father Dave Miller officiating.  Burial will follow at Seaside Memorial Park in Swansboro with Military Honors.  The family will receive friends Wednesday night from 6-8 at Jones Funeral Home-Swansboro.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Wounded Warrior Project at woundedwarriorproject.org

