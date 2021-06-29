Richard "Dick" Weir, 73, of Newport, died Monday, June 28, 2021, in Durham.
His service is at 2 p.m. Monday, July 12 at Noe-Brooks Funeral Home in Morehead City.
The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service.
Arrangements are by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home of Morehead City. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net.
