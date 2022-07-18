Evan Pugh, Newport
Evan Pugh, 58, of Newport, passed away Monday July 18, 2022, at his home. Arrangements are pending and will be announced later. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC.
Bruce Jones, Beaufort
Bruce "Keith" Jones, 60, of Beaufort NC, passed away on Monday, July 18, 2022 at home. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC.
Michael Hapgood, Beaufort
Michael Reed Hapgood, 61, of Beaufort passed away on Sunday, July 17, 2022 at Carolina East Medical Center in New Bern. A gathering of friends will be held from 2:00 to 4:00PM on Wednesday, July 27, 2022 at Noe-Brooks Funeral Home of Morehead City. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.org Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC.
DORIS JEAN SIZEMORE, Newport
Doris Jean Sizemore, 71, of Newport, passed away on Monday, July 18, 2022, at Carteret Health Care. Arrangements are incomplete. Family and friends can submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net. Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, NC.
CANDY HARDIN JEWETT, Newport
Candy Hardin Jewett, 65, passed away on Sunday, July 17, 2022 at her home. Arrangements and full obituary to be announced. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C.
