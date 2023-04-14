James “Jim” Frederick Sharpe, Jr., 95, of Hubert, NC, was surrounded by his family as he relocated on March 7, 2023, from the home he built here on earth to his heavenly home.
Jim was born February 13, 1928, in Tuscaloosa, AL, to James Frederick Sharpe and Letha Vera Jones Sharpe. He later moved with his mother and sister to Springfield, OH, where he attended high school, was active in Boy Scouts, starred in multiple plays, wrote poetry, achieved a pilot's license before getting his driver's license, and was drafted into the Marine Corps for his first two-year stint at the end of WW2; his second was during the Korean War which he exited with the rank of Sergeant.
In 1947, he moved to Chicago where he attended trade school and became a certified journeyman electrician. Later, on January 28, 1957, he attained his Bachelor of Science in Commerce from Roosevelt University.
Jim held many positions and titles over his lifetime, to include: owner and manager of Shoreline Restaurant in Sneads Ferry, NC (1959); electrical superintendent on Camp Lejeune (1960-1961); corporate secretary and office manager for a construction company at Shamrock Village; co-owner and general superintendent of Simmons-Sharpe Construction Co. (1964); and later owner of his own Sharpe Construction Co. In 1968, Jim began working on board Camp Lejeune, first with a full career at the Civilian Personnel Office (CPO), while also serving as co-owner and operator of Kellum's Mobile Home Park, then retiring from the CPO to accept a position with the Camp Lejeune Morale, Welfare, and Recreation (MWR) employment office; in 1994, his last “official” retirement came after 29 cumulative years of civil service. In the mix, Jim served on the Board of Directors at both First Christian Church and Word of Faith Church, as well as on the Board of Directors for Onslow Academy, all in Jacksonville, NC. Starting in 1986, he became a volunteer with Marine Federal Credit Union, was elected in 1987 to a two-year term as Chairman of the Supervisory Committee of its Board of Directors and served on that Board until 2005 (19 years).
Back in 1964, Jim met Mary Ann Kellum while they were involved with a production of the Little Theatre in Jacksonville, NC; their first “date” was attending a Young Republicans meeting together. They married later that year on November 26, Thanksgiving Day, so he did not have to take a day off work. When speaking of his wife, Jim said he married the most beautiful woman in the county, that she was the most important person in the world to him, and he couldn't believe she chose him.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents, his sister Peggy Sharpe Hagen, and his twin grandsons David James and Jonathan Lawrence Castillo.
Jim is survived by his wife of 58 years, Mary Ann Kellum Sharpe; his daughter Jamie Sharpe Castillo (Daniel) of Salisbury, NC; his sons Richard James Raymond Sharpe (Jacqueline)of Hubert, NC, and Lawrence Frederick Nixon Sharpe (Heather Todd) of Wilmington, NC; grandsons James Simon Castillo, Jackson Cooper Sharpe, and Ethan James Sharpe; granddaughter Ellie Grace Sharpe; sister Mary Grace Sharpe Hopkins (J.B.) of Bishopville, SC; cousin Bill Gibson of Fayetteville, NC; and numerous other relatives.
A lifelong Republican, Jim was very active in local politics. He loved God, his wife, his children, his grandchildren, and his friends with all his heart. Jim often said that other than being with his family, his time spent riding his John Deere and cutting grass was just about as close to God as you could get on this earth.
Celebration of Life service was held March 11, 2023, at Crossroads Christian Fellowship, Jacksonville, NC.
