Peter Squire, 72, of Beaufort, passed away Monday, June 5, 2023.
Peter was born on July 18, 1950, in Yonkers, New York, to the late Thomas and Yvonne Squire. After obtaining his Master’s Degree, Peter worked faithfully as a parole and probation officer, which was a challenging and important role within the justice system. His strong sense of responsibility, empathy, and ability to balance accountability with rehabilitation was a demanding and rewarding job, where he positively impacted the lives of individuals under his supervision.
Peter was a founding member of Firewalkers International LLC, which is an Air Show Pyrotechnics Team. He had many years of experience providing exciting, loud, hot, and safe Pyrotechnic shows both nationally and worldwide. Working closely with some of the most exciting civilian flight demonstration teams, ground shows and Military teams from virtually every branch of the service, both foreign and domestic.
Being an avid skydiver and enjoying sailing were both thrilling activities that allowed Peter to experience the freedom of exploration and the beauty of nature.
Those remaining to cherish his memory are his sister, Susan Squire Smith and her husband Terry of Beaufort.
In addition to his parents, Peter was preceded in death by his wife, LB Squire.
A celebration of Peter’s life will be held at later date.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.