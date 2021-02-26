Judy Elizabeth Redfern Chesnutt, 80, of Greenville, died Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021, after a prolonged illness. She has family in Carteret County.
Due to coronavirus restrictions, her graveside service is at 1 p.m. Tuesday at Fairview Memorial Park in Albemarle. Friends are invited to attend and to follow all recommended COVID-19 guidelines.
Judy was born Feb. 13, 1941, in Albemarle, the daughter of George Carr and Virginia Smith Redfern.
Judy grew up in Albemarle. She and her sister were reared by their loving mother, a career nurse at Stanly Memorial Hospital. Her father was killed in Germany in World War II while serving his country. After graduating from Albemarle High School in 1959, she attended East Carolina College. She was a member of Sigma Sigma Sigma sorority and elected president in 1962. Judy was especially proud of her involvement in the acquisition of her sorority’s house, the first for an ECC sorority. In addition, she was elected chairperson of the ECC Women’s Judiciary and president of Fleming Hall, her dormitory. Judy was named to Who’s Who Among American Colleges and Universities graduating with a B.S. in primary education in the class of 1963.
Judy and Jim were married in July 1963 and moved to Greensboro, where she taught third grade in the Guilford County school system. In 1967, after a move to Durham, Judy taught one year in Durham County public schools and, after the end of the school year, she left teaching to become a full-time mother.
Jim’s job took them to several locations in North Carolina. She, most of all, liked Raleigh, Henderson and Washington and developed lasting friendships leaving many cherished memories. While living in Henderson, Judy enjoyed representing Carlisle, a line of ladies clothing and delighted in serving her satisfied customers. She was passionate about giving back to each community she lived and was especially proud of her involvement in the restoration of The Turnage Theatre in Washington.
Judy was a loving mother and grandmother who enjoyed spending time with her family on the dock at Lake Gaston, at the beach in Emerald Isle or on the back porch at her home on the Pamlico River in Washington. All the holidays were a reason to decorate, and she truly had a knack for doing everything to perfection. She was also known as an expert shopper and gift giver. All the family looked forward to surprises from Meme.
Judy is survived by her husband of 57 years, James “Jim” Warren Chesnutt of Greenville; and sons, James Warren Chesnutt Jr. and wife Tracey Mangum of Cedar Point and Stephen Redfern Chesnutt and wife Martha Margaret Johnston of Rocky Mount. Judy’s beloved grandchildren are James “Tripp” Warren Chesnutt III and Claire Elizabeth Chesnutt, both of Cedar Point, and Mary Powell Chesnutt and Elizabeth Redfern Chesnutt, both of Rocky Mount. Judy has one sister, Carrleeta Redfern Wightman and husband George of Charlotte; and two nieces, Shannon Wightman-Girard and Michelle Wightman Proctor and husband Scott of Charlotte.
She is predeceased by a grandson, George William Chesnutt.
The family extends a thanks to the members of the Cypress Glen team and Vidant Hospice of Greenville.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to remember and honor Judy’s life may be sent to the East Carolina Foundation for the Judy R. Chesnutt Endowment Scholarship, Attention: Chris Dyba, 2200 S. Charles Blvd., Greenville, NC 27858, or to the Service League of Greenville Inpatient Hospice, 920 Wellness Drive, Greenville, NC 27834.
Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory of Greenville and Hartsell Funeral Homes of Albemarle. Online condolences at www.WilkersonFuneralHome.com.
(Paid obituary)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.