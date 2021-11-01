Raymond Thomas Graham Sr., 90, of Mill Creek, passed away Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, at Crystal Coast Hospice House.
His funeral service is at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 6 at Munden Funeral Home, officiated by Rev. James Chadwick. Interment will follow at Graham Memorial Pentecostal Holiness Church Cemetery in Mill Creek. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 5 at Munden Funeral Home.
Raymond was born on November 6, 1930, in Mill Creek, North Carolina, to the late Leon and Inez Graham. His devotion to his country led him to honorably serve in the United States Navy four years, followed by the National Guard three years. While in the Navy her served on the Battleship Iowa and the USS Achernar.
Commercial fishing was in his blood from a young age, carrying on the tradition of his family, he spent his life on the open waters. His work was long and often hard, but it was a labor of love that he gladly did.
When he wasn’t out on the water, he was in the kitchen cooking his favorite dish clam chowder. He shared this dish with many at the oyster festival. Owning Graham Seafood was another highlight and experience that Raymond enjoyed. Every Friday if the weather was nice, he was outside by the grill cooking for all who wanted to attend. Those Fridays will not be the same without him.
Mr. Graham never was one to take a vacation, that was due to that he felt that there was “no place like home” in Mill Creek. The only time he would travel was to Friendship, Indiana to participate in the National Muzzle Loading Rifle Association Championship Shoot, where he placed third in his division. He was also a member of Carteret Long Rifle Club where he would shoot black powder guns locally.
Mr. Graham is survived by his daughters, Linda Fairfield and husband Ron of New Bern and Sheryl Burris of Raleigh; son, James Graham of Mill Creek; grandchildren, Joseph Fairfield and wife Sandi of Fort Stewart, GA, Jeremy Burris of Raleigh, Sara Rohrbach and husband Tim of Georgia; and great grandchildren, Emily Fairfield and Gavin Fairfield, both of Ft. Stewart, GA, Anabeth Harper, Jake Harper, Sophie Rohrbach, Natalie Rohrbach, and Juliette Rohrbach.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Lillian Carol Graham; daughter, Cheryl-Lynn Graham; and son, Raymond Graham Jr.
As an expression of sympathy, flowers are welcome.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.