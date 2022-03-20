Dennis Taylor, Beaufort
Dennis Taylor of Beaufort, passed away on Friday, March 18, 2022, at home. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC.
Frankie Dunkle
Frankie Dunkle, passed away on Thursday, March 18, 2022 at The Crystal Coast Hospice House in Newport, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC.
KEVIN MICHAEL MCGUIRE, Morehead City
Kevin Michael McGuire, 64, of Morehead City, passed away on Friday, March 18, 2022, at Carteret Health Care. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C.
FRANCES WILSON BOYD, Newport
Frances Wilson Boyd, 90, of Newport, went home to her heavenly father on Saturday, March 19, 2022, at Carteret Health Care, surrounded by her loving family. Her funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Wednesday, March 23, 2022, at Munden Funeral Home in Morehead City. Interment will follow at Gethsemane Memorial Park.
