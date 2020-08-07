Richard Henry “Mat” Madsen, 81, of Morehead City, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020, in Morehead City.
At his request, he will be cremated and his ashes will be scattered in the Bogue Sound at one of his most favorite places.
Mat was born Aug. 28, 1938, to Carl Henry Madsen and Evelyn Bergstrom Foley in Worcester, Mass. He grew up in Worcester until enlisting in the U.S. Marines, where he served for 22 years, obtaining the rank of master sergeant. He was instrumental in the origination of the Harrier Jet Program becoming the Marines first Harrier Line Chief in VMA-513. He served two Vietnam tours in Chu Lai, Vietnam. Mat would continue to support the Marines as a Rolls Royce technical representative. He volunteered to support the Marines during Desert Shield/Desert Storm in Saudi Arabia. After retirement he would renew his passion for art, and take classes learning to paint. He would later open a gallery and teach classes.
He is survived by former wife, Margaret Mary Davis of Hanson, Mass.; current wife, Mary Calhoun Madsen of Newport; son, Michael Richard Madsen and wife Pamela Small Madsen of Newport and David Carl Madsen and wife Stacie Chapman Madsen of Franklinton; grandchildren, Jennifer Alyse Madsen and Taylor Alyssa Madsen of Newport; sisters, Kathleen Foley White and Patricia Foley Barron; and several cousins, nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to Carteret County Humane Society online at cchsshelter.com or by mail at 853 Hibbs Road, Newport, NC 28570.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory of Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
